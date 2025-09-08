Telangana

KTR engaging in 'Corpse Politics', says Minister Seethakka

Telangana Panchayat Raj, Women and Child Welfare Minister Danasari Anasuya Seethakka lashed out at BRS Working President K T Rama Rao (KTR), accusing him of exploiting the death of multipurpose worker Maidam Mahesh in Mulugu for political mileage.

Uma Devi8 September 2025 - 14:08
Hyderabad: Telangana Panchayat Raj, Women and Child Welfare Minister Danasari Anasuya Seethakka lashed out at BRS Working President K T Rama Rao (KTR), accusing him of exploiting the death of multipurpose worker Maidam Mahesh in Mulugu for political mileage.

In a statement here on Monday, Seethakka said people had not forgotten how sanitation workers went without salaries and staged protests during the TRS regime. “If you ignored them when they protested from Sircilla to Siddipet, today your tears of sympathy will not be trusted,” she remarked.

The Minister clarified that salaries for over 50,000 sanitation and multipurpose workers are now being paid regularly through the green channel system. In Mahesh’s case, she said, the two-month salary delay was due to negligence by local panchayat staff, not a budget issue. “We took immediate action, suspending the panchayat secretary and removing the bill collector. Compensation has also been provided to Mahesh’s family,” she said.

Citing records that Mahesh mistakenly consumed pesticide, Seethakka accused KTR of twisting facts. “KTR has gone beyond Goebbels’ doctrine of repeating lies to make people believe them. When in power, he ignored workers’ suicides in his own constituency. Now, out of power, he pretends to show love for the people,” she charged.

She assured that the state government stands firmly with Mahesh’s family, while dismissing KTR’s claims as “lies and political opportunism”.

