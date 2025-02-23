KTR Fires Fresh Allegations: ₹1,137 Cr Scam, BJP’s Silence Questioned

Hyderabad: Former Telangana minister K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) has accused the NDA government of inaction against Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s administration despite multiple allegations of corruption and financial irregularities. Taking to social media platform X, KTR raised concerns over alleged scams and questioned the BJP’s silence.

₹1,137 Crore Amrut Scam Allegation

KTR alleged that the Revanth Reddy government awarded a ₹1,137 crore contract under the Amrut scheme to the CM’s brother, despite him being ineligible. He claimed to have evidence of the wrongdoing but pointed out that the NDA government has failed to take any action so far.

‘RR Tax’ on Builders

Accusing the Modi government of imposing an additional financial burden on real estate developers, KTR claimed that the Centre is collecting ₹150 per square foot under what he termed as the “RR tax.” He highlighted that, despite this alleged heavy taxation, the NDA government has not taken any corrective steps.

ED Raids and Revenue Minister Allegations

KTR also pointed to media reports suggesting that massive amounts of cash were recovered in recent ED raids linked to the state Revenue Minister. However, even after 150 days, he noted that the NDA government has not initiated any action against those involved.

BJP’s Alleged Protection to Revanth Reddy Government

Questioning the BJP’s stance, KTR asked why the NDA government appeared to be shielding Revanth Reddy’s administration despite mounting corruption allegations. He called this a “million-dollar question.”

Awaiting National-Level Response on SLBC Tunnel Collapse

KTR further questioned whether national investigative agencies like the NDA’s Serious Fraud Investigation Office (NDSFO) or other central bodies would intervene in the recent SLBC Tunnel collapse or the Sunkishala Retaining Wall collapse. He suggested that the response—or lack thereof—would further expose the BJP’s stance on Telangana affairs.

The allegations have sparked fresh political debates in the state, with all eyes on whether the BJP will act on KTR’s accusations or remain silent.