KTR Launches ‘Congress Baaki Card’ Campaign, Accuses Ruling Party of Betraying Voters

Hyderabad: BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao said the Congress government is under the false impression that people will forget its deceitful promises. He declared that the “Congress Baaki Card” campaign will remind citizens of the unfulfilled assurances and betrayals committed by the party.

During an extensive tour of Shaikpet and Samatha Colony in Jubilee Hills constituency on Sunday, accompanied by MLC Dasoju Sravan and BRS minority leaders, KTR went door-to-door distributing “Congress Baaki Cards” and explained to people how the Congress government had defrauded them.

He urged voters to deliver a fitting response in the upcoming Jubilee Hills by-election, calling it an opportunity for the people to teach Congress a lesson for its deception. KT Rama Rao was accorded a grand welcome by local residents and BRS cadres, with youth turning up in large numbers to meet him.

Also Read: CM Revanth Reddy Lays Foundation for Future City, Unveils Plans for Skill University, Underground Power Network by 2026

Residents shared their grievances with KTR, highlighting issues that arose after Congress came to power: lack of sanitation services, garbage piling up, sewage stagnation, power cuts forcing them to buy inverters, and overall neglect. Listening carefully, the BRS working president assured them that he would take up these concerns with the government and strive for solutions. Locals expressed full confidence in KCR’s leadership and the BRS, blessing KTR and affirming that the party would win both the Jubilee Hills by-poll and upcoming elections.

Later addressing the media, KT Rama Rao lashed out at the Congress, saying: “They showed heaven in the palm to get votes, but even after 700 days they haven’t delivered on promises they said would be fulfilled within 100 days.”

He pointed out that each woman has been denied ₹55,000 under the ₹2,500 monthly scheme for daughters, and each elderly person is owed ₹44,000 under the ₹4,000 pension scheme. “They haven’t given students scooters, but they are looting the state,” he said. The “Congress Baaki Card” movement, he explained, is meant to remind people of these betrayals.

Calling the Jubilee Hills by-poll a golden chance to discipline the Congress, KTR said, “If we don’t stop them now, their misrule will continue unchecked for three more years.” He appealed to voters to bless and elect BRS candidate Sunitha, wife of Maganti Gopinath, noting that across castes and communities, people still see KCR as their Chief Minister of choice.

Criticising the Congress administration, KTR cited Mahabubnagar MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy, who wrote articles lamenting the lack of development funds, and Ellareddy MLA Madan Mohan, who was forced to write to the World Bank seeking ₹100 crore for his constituency. “These two examples alone are enough to show how bad Congress governance is,” he said.

Mocking the Congress Ministers campaigning in Jubilee Hills, KT Rama Rao said they are mere “tourist ministers” who will disappear once the elections are over, unlike BRS leaders who always stand by the people in their hardships.

He also ridiculed Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s claims of building a “Future City,” saying, “When the present city is drowning in floods and people are suffering with mosquitoes, he is doing real estate business in the name of Future City. Cancelling existing metro projects to announce new ones in empty areas is proof of his foolishness,”.