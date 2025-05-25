KTR Meets KCR at Erravalli Amid Kavitha’s Letter Row

Hyderabad, May 25 (NSS): Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) met with party president and his father K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) at the latter’s Erravalli farmhouse in Siddipet district on Saturday. The meeting was held privately, and sources suggest it revolved around recent political developments within the party.

Kavitha’s Letter Sparks Internal Turmoil

The meeting comes in the wake of a confidential letter written by MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha to KCR, which has since become a topic of intense political discussion. Kavitha’s public remarks, where she described KCR as a “God surrounded by demons,” have further fueled speculation about unrest within BRS and rumours of her launching a new political party.

Party Strategy and State Formation Day on Agenda

Alongside addressing the internal party discord, KCR and KTR are believed to have discussed the programs to be organized for Telangana State Formation Day on June 2. With KTR scheduled to travel to the United States on May 28 to participate in an event on June 1, the meeting was also used to plan ahead for BRS’s role in the celebrations.

KCR Likely to Finalize Action Plan Soon

Given the sensitive political climate, KCR is expected to chalk out a strategic action plan for the party’s public presence and unity messaging during the upcoming celebrations. The developments come at a crucial time for BRS, which is trying to regroup and re-establish its footing after the recent electoral setbacks.

As the political situation unfolds, all eyes are on how KCR handles the dissent within his own family and party, especially ahead of a significant state occasion.