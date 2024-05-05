KTR mocks Revanth’s comments

Hyderabad: BRS party working president K T Rama Rao today responded to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s remarks at Nirmal public meeting that ₹ 2,500 pension per month was being deposited directly into the bank accounts of women in the State. “Will CM Revanth Reddy show me where women are being given Rs 2,500 per month?

Why Do you tell so many blatant lies,” he asked. KTR expressed his anger on his social media Twitter (X).

CM Revanth Reddy had recently made sensational comments on KTR’s remarks that six guarantees were not being implemented in Telangana. He asked KTR to wear nice sari and board an RTC bus by disguising as a woman to find out whether the free RTC bus ticket is being implemented for the women in the State or not? KTR also reacted to Revanth Reddy’s comments along with Rahul’s comments.

Will Revanth Reddy wear the sari? Or will he make Rahul Gandhi to wear it,” he asked.

“1.67 crore girls who have completed 18 years of age in Telangana are asking about the money,” KTR said on Twitter. He alleged that it was the daughters of Telangana, who are being blamed by the Congress party for breaking its promise of implementing all the guarantees within 100 days of coming into power.

He alleged that the Congress government had completely failed in the welfare of the women of the State.

He said schemes like KCR’s kit, nutrition kit and Kalyana Lakshmi were stopped by the Congress government and added that there was no information about the implementation of one tola gold scheme to the newlyweds of the State. KTR made it clear that the Congress party has no right to ask for votes as it has not fulfilled all its promises.