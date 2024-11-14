KTR must face punishment for attack on officials, says TPCC chief

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president B. Mahesh Kumar Goud on Thursday said that Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao must face punishment for the attack on Vikarabad District Collector and other officials.

Addressing a press conference, he alleged that after Rama Rao’s phone call to former BRS MLA Narender Reddy, people in Lagacharla village were provoked to attack the Collector and other officials.

Alleging that KTR is the number one accused in the government, he urged the government to not spare anyone involved.

Also Read:Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy Pays Tribute to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on His Birth Anniversary

He said that KTR was trying to create hurdles in the development works of the government by provoking innocent people

The TPCC chief said that the government was setting up a green pharma cluster in Vikarabad district and this would cause no pollution. Claiming that more than 90 per cent of farmers agreed and gave their lands for the project, he said some people who had no lands attacked the officers at the instance of BRS. He termed this a “conspiracy” to destabilise the government

Goud said that KTR was desperate after losing power and hence, he and his party workers were instigating people to stall development works. He mentioned that similar attempts were made when HYDRAA initiated action against encroachments and when the survey was taken up for the Musi Riverfront Development Project, “They are spreading lies and creating fear among people.”

Alleging that KTR is involved in the Formula E race case, the TPCC president said that the government was moving legally against him.

He said that KTR misused public money for the Formula E race. He claimed that people brought Congress to power to punish those who were involved in corruption during the BRS rule.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had said on November 11 that action would be initiated against KTR in the Formula E race case once Governor Jishnu Dev Varma gives his approval.

The Congress government had last month sought the Governor’s permission to prosecute KTR Rama Rao over alleged irregularities in the funding of Formula E race.