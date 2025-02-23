KTR Questions BJP’s Role in Shielding Revanth Reddy Government in Telangana

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao (KTR) on Sunday raised questions about why the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) appears to be “shielding” the Revanth Reddy government in Telangana.

KTR’s Attack on BJP

KTR took to ‘X’ to criticize the BJP, stating, “Why is BJP shielding Revanth Reddy government? It’s a million-dollar question.” He highlighted several instances where the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre failed to act against the Congress government in Telangana.

Allegations of Corruption in AMRUT Scam

The BRS leader claimed there was concrete evidence in the AMRUT scam, where Revanth Reddy’s “unqualified brother-in-law” was awarded a Rs 1,137 crore contract. Despite this, KTR alleged that the NDA government took no action.

RR Tax and Lack of Action from BJP

KTR also referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement regarding the collection of RR tax in the state, where Rs. 150 per square foot is being collected from builders. He questioned why no action had been taken by the NDA government despite these allegations.

Also Read: Hyderabad Horror: Tipper’s Out-of-Control Drive Kills One, Injures Another

ED Raids and Inaction from the NDA Government

Further criticizing the BJP, KTR mentioned the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids on the premises of the revenue minister. Despite reports of significant money recovery during the raids, he claimed that there has been “no action from the NDA government” even after 150 days.

Calls for Probe into SLBC Tunnel and Sunkishala Wall Collapses

KTR also raised concerns about the recent SLBC Tunnel collapse in Nagarkurnool, which resulted in two workers being injured and eight others still trapped. He blamed the Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy, for the incident, attributing it to the government’s failure. This incident comes just months after the collapse of the Sunkishala retaining wall.

The BRS working president demanded a thorough investigation into the latest collapse, calling for the Centre to order a probe by the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) or another national agency.