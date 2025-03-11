KTR Questions Congress on ‘Double Standards’ in Funding Global Events

Hyderabad: The ongoing political battle in Telangana has taken a new turn, with BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi) Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) calling out the Congress-led state government for its alleged hypocrisy in public spending.

KTR has questioned the Congress government’s justification for allocating a whopping Rs 200 crore to host the Miss World 2025 beauty pageant while simultaneously condemning the Rs 46 crore expenditure on the Formula-E race held during the BRS regime.

KTR’s Sharp Criticism of Congress Government

Taking to social media, KTR directly addressed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, asking, “What is this perverse logic? Can you please explain, Rahul Gandhi Ji?” His remarks reflect growing discontent among political circles and the public over what many perceive as misplaced priorities by the ruling Congress government.

The Congress administration, which came to power promising responsible governance and fiscal prudence, has found itself at the center of a major controversy. Critics argue that while the government struggles to fulfill its electoral promises, it is indulging in extravagant spending on events that do not directly benefit the common people.

Miss World 2025: A Grand Event Amid Controversy

Telangana is set to host the prestigious Miss World 2025 competition, which will mark the 72nd edition of the global beauty pageant. The event is scheduled to take place from May 7 to May 31, 2025, spanning across multiple destinations in the state, with the grand finale being held in Hyderabad.

The state government has allocated Rs 200 crore for the month-long event, a decision that has drawn severe backlash from various quarters. Critics question why the same Congress government, which vilified the BRS government’s Rs 46 crore expenditure on the Formula-E race, is now justifying an event that costs more than four times that amount.

Hypocrisy in Public Spending?

During the BRS regime, the Formula-E race was projected as an initiative to boost Hyderabad’s global image and encourage sustainable motorsport. However, after coming to power, the Congress government filed a case against the previous administration, citing alleged financial mismanagement in hosting the event.

Now, with the government allocating Rs 200 crore for Miss World 2025, questions arise about the consistency of its policies. Political observers point out that while international events can boost tourism and investment, selective criticism of one event while justifying another exposes double standards in governance.

Public and Political Reactions

The controversy has ignited strong reactions from the public and political analysts. Many citizens believe that while global events bring international attention, they should not come at the cost of neglecting pressing local issues such as employment, infrastructure, and welfare programs.

BRS leaders argue that the Rs 46 crore spent on Formula-E was a strategic investment in promoting Hyderabad as a hub for green mobility and international sporting events. In contrast, they question the Rs 200 crore expenditure on Miss World, calling it an unnecessary splurge when the state faces financial constraints.

Political experts suggest that this issue could shape the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, as voters scrutinize the Congress government’s spending patterns. If the opposition continues to highlight this discrepancy, it could impact Congress’s credibility and voter trust.