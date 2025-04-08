KTR Slams Centre Over LPG Price Hike and US Tariffs Silence

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) has strongly criticised the Central government over the recent hike in petroleum product prices. Despite falling global oil prices, the government has increased the price of LPG cylinders by ₹50, KTR told the media.

Common Man to Suffer as Prices of Essentials Surge

KTR warned that this price hike will lead to a rise in transportation costs and essential commodities, putting a heavy burden on the common man. He questioned if these were the “acche din” that the BJP had promised during election campaigns.

Accusations of Centralisation Through Cesses

The BRS leader accused the Union government of centralising funds by levying cesses instead of taxes. He also pointed out the imposition of an additional ₹2 excise duty on petrol and diesel.

“Increase in LPG price, fuel excise duty hike, and a ₹19 lakh crore Sensex crash — Modi’s economic hat-trick in one day,” said KTR.

Silence on US Tariff Policy Sparks Concern

KTR criticised the Centre for remaining silent on the new tariff policies implemented by the US. He said neither Prime Minister Narendra Modi nor Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has addressed the issue.

Impact of US Tariffs on Telangana’s Key Sectors

According to KTR, the US tariffs will severely affect Telangana’s export-oriented Pharma and IT sectors. These are crucial to the state’s economy, and any blow to them could hinder economic growth.

State’s Economic Growth Stalled Under Congress Rule

KTR blamed the current Congress government in Telangana for halting the state’s economic progress. He alleged that apart from liquor revenue, the government has failed to boost income from other sectors.

Negativity Due to Scrapping of Key Projects

He listed the cancellation of major development projects like Airport Metro and Pharma City, as well as the demolition activities by HYDRAA and the destruction of Musi River, as signs of poor governance and negative economic policies.

National Parties Have Delhi as Their Remote Control

Taking a jab at both national parties, KTR warned that Telangana’s interests are being compromised. He criticised Congress for failing to expand the State Cabinet and BJP for not securing any additional funds for Telangana despite winning MP seats.