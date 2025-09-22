KTR Slams CM Revanth for Demolitions of Poor Homes on Sunday in Gajularamaram

Hyderabad: BRS working president and former minister K. T. Rama Rao (KTR) on Sunday strongly criticized Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for ordering the demolition of poor people’s homes on a holiday. KTR held a meeting with activists from the Jubilee Hills constituency on Monday, where he voiced his concerns.

Referring to Gajularamaram, he said, “In the past, the High Court had clearly instructed that demolitions should not be carried out on holidays. Yet, the houses of the poor were demolished on a court holiday.” KTR also announced that Revanth Reddy is expected to visit Borabanda Basti in Jubilee Hills tomorrow with the HYDRA team for further demolitions.

“If we vote for the Congress party, it is like giving a licence to the Congress bulldozer state to demolish our houses,” he warned. He specifically mentioned the house of BRS worker Sardar, which was demolished, and vowed to help rebuild it.

KTR also criticized the Congress government for what he described as inaction over the past two years, claiming that no meaningful work has been done and that the HYDRA bulldozer continues to target homes of the poor. However, he clarified that homes of the elderly would not be affected.

The BRS leader further lashed out at Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s brother and ministers Ponguleti and Vivek, questioning why homes built on government land and tanks had not been demolished.

KTR’s comments reflect mounting political tensions ahead of local elections, highlighting the deep divide between the state government and opposition parties over urban development and welfare policies.