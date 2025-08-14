KTR Slams Congress for Double Standards on Kaleshwaram Project

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao has accused the Congress government of willfully neglecting the Kaleshwaram project, while also downplaying critical safety issues in other significant irrigation projects.

Talking to X on Thursday, KT Rama Rao highlighted that recent danger alerts have been issued for the Jurala project, the Manjeera barrage, and the Singur dam, yet the government seems uninterested.

The BRS working president noted that both Congress and BJP leaders engage in disparaging remarks about the Kaleshwaram project, but minimise the need for repairs to other facilities.

He called out the hypocrisy of both parties, pointing out that they justify substantial repairs on other projects while disparaging the Kaleshwaram project, focusing only on two damaged pillars of the Medigadda barrage. KT Rama Rao emphasised that repairs are standard for all projects, and it is unjust for these parties to portray the Kaleshwaram project negatively.

“How can the government guarantee the safety of the Jurala project, Manjeera barrage, or Singur dam without addressing necessary repairs, especially after the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) raised concerns? Will they overlook these issues, too?” he questioned, pointing to the government’s lack of action regarding the damaged pillars of the Medigadda barrage. KT Rama Rao emphasised that all irrigation and drinking water projects should be repaired urgently and protected for the benefit of the four crore residents of Telangana.