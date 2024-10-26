KTR Slams Congress Government Over Neglect of Gandhi Hospital Services, Prioritizing Price Hikes Over Patient Care

Hyderabad: Launching a scathing attack on the Congress government in the State over the neglect of services and amenities at Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad, BRS working President KT Rama Rao on Saturday highlighted the deterioration in healthcare in Telangana.

He sarcastically noted that the Congress seemed to be more interested in hiking electricity charges than in ensuring the well-being of patients at Gandhi Hospital. He also criticised the Congress for its focus on what he called as the ‘Four Brothers’ City’ project and the Adani Ambuja Cement factory, while neglecting basic healthcare needs.

He pointed out that while the Congress was busy with its exercises for hiking prices of services and other matters, it has failed to address critical issues such as the availability of medicines, clean drinking water, and proper facilities for patients at the hospital.

The interest shown in the talk of ‘bombs for Diwali’ is not seen in caring for patients at Gandhi Hospital. The interest in Adani Ambuja Cement is not seen in providing Betadine tablets at Gandhi Hospital.

In the past, present, and always, whenever Congress was in power, people continued to show their aversion to going to the government hospitals,” he quipped.The remarks made by Rama Rao’s taking to social media platform X were prompted by reports appearing in the media exposing the dire state of affairs at Gandhi Hospital.