KTR Slams Congress Govt: Farmers Struggle for Urea, Leaders Busy in Bihar

Hyderabad: BRS working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) today lashed out at the Congress government, accusing Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and his cabinet colleagues of neglecting Telangana farmers facing acute urea shortage while focusing on election campaigns in Bihar.

In a series of posts on X, KTR questioned the government’s priorities, remarking, “If the problems are here, why are they in Delhi and Bihar?” He said farmers were struggling to secure urea while the state leadership was flying out for political campaigns.

KTR also aimed at both national parties, accusing them of betraying Telangana’s interests. “Votes for national parties, problems for the people of the state,” he wrote, alleging that Congress MPs had failed to ensure urea supply while BJP MPs never raised the issue.

Warning that people are watching closely, KTR said the negligence of both the Congress government and national parties would not go unnoticed. He demanded that the state immediately address the shortage and ensure timely supply of urea to farmers.