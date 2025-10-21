KTR Slams Congress Over ‘Double Standards’, Questions Danam Nagender’s Inclusion as Star Campaigner

Hyderabad: BRS working President KT Rama Rao on Tuesday lashed out at Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender and the Congress leadership for political hypocrisy.

“Danam Nagender was elected as an MLA on the BRS ticket, yet his name appears in the list of Congress ‘Star Campaigners’. Everyone knows from which party he won and where he defected,” KTR said.

He accused the Congress of having no moral or ethical clarity regarding the defection of MLAs. “The Congress party itself is confused — their MLAs can’t even say clearly which party they belong to,” he remarked.

Taking a dig at the national leadership, KT Rama Rao said, “It is not the AICC – All India Congress Committee anymore, it is the ‘All India Corruption Committee’. The corrupt Congress party is being led by Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi.”

He further said, “While the Congress shamelessly claims that no BRS MLA has joined them, the same AICC includes our MLA’s name in their star campaigner list. This reflects the double standards and moral bankruptcy of the Congress leadership.”