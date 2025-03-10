KTR Slams Congress Over Student Death in Telangana Welfare School

Hyderabad: The tragic and suspicious death of a ninth-grade student, Lalithya, at a girls’ residential welfare school in Ichoda mandal of Adilabad district has sparked widespread anger and political turmoil. The incident has led to strong criticism from BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi) working President KT Rama Rao, who has held the ruling Congress government directly responsible for the tragedy.

Accusing the administration of sheer incompetence, he has demanded that cases be filed against the State government under culpable homicide charges.

Growing Concerns Over Student Safety in Telangana Gurukuls

The untimely death of Lalithya has once again raised serious concerns about student safety in Telangana’s residential welfare schools, commonly known as Gurukuls. KT Rama Rao pointed to an alarming pattern, claiming that 83 students have lost their lives in these institutions in just 14 months.

“This is a dark chapter in India’s history,” remarked Rama Rao, emphasizing the Congress-led government’s failure in ensuring student welfare and security. He criticized Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for his inability to safeguard students in educational institutions, holding him accountable for negligence and administrative collapse.

Political Backlash and Public Outrage

The way the authorities handled Lalithya’s death has only added to the growing outrage. Reports suggest that instead of providing support to the grieving family, the police allegedly arrested Lalithya’s father, an act that has drawn severe condemnation.

KT Rama Rao denounced the government’s handling of the situation, stating that Revanth Reddy, who also holds the Home Minister’s portfolio, has failed on both fronts—education and law enforcement. “The police should have been consoling the bereaved family, not arresting them,” he asserted.

Negligence in Education Sector Under Congress Rule

The BRS leader went on to accuse the Congress government of systematically weakening Telangana’s education sector. He claimed that mismanagement, lack of infrastructure, and poor administration have left educational institutions in shambles.

“The Congress regime has completely crippled the education system. They are unable to provide even basic necessities like proper food, let alone ensuring student safety,” KT Rama Rao alleged. He warned that the government’s negligence and failure to act would have serious repercussions in the upcoming elections.

Public Reactions and Demand for Justice

The suspicious circumstances surrounding Lalithya’s death have led to widespread protests and demands for a thorough investigation. Students, parents, and activists have voiced their concerns, urging immediate reforms in Gurukuls to prevent further tragedies.

Social media platforms have been flooded with calls for justice, with citizens demanding accountability from the government. Hashtags like #JusticeForLalithya and #SaveTelanganaStudents have been trending, amplifying the public’s frustration over the deteriorating safety standards in educational institutions.

What’s Next?

With mounting pressure from opposition parties, civil rights groups, and the general public, the Telangana government now faces a crucial test. Will Chief Minister Revanth Reddy address these concerns and implement necessary reforms, or will student safety continue to be neglected?

The coming days will be critical as political parties, legal experts, and student organizations push for transparency, accountability, and urgent reforms in Telangana’s education system.