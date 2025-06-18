KTR Slams Congress: Police Stations Have Become Hubs for Settlements Under Congress Rule

Rajanna-Sircilla: BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) launched a scathing attack on the Congress-led government in Telangana on Wednesday, alleging that police stations have become centres for political settlements under Congress rule. KTR said the police are functioning under the influence of Congress leaders, a practice he said was never encouraged during BRS’s ten-year governance.

BRS Activist Kuntaiah’s Suicide Sparks Political Outrage

KTR made these remarks while addressing the media after paying tributes to BRS party activist Kuntaiah, who died by suicide on Tuesday in Sircilla. According to KTR, Kuntaiah had filed a complaint with the local police, seeking justice. However, instead of investigating his grievance, the police allegedly filed a counter-case against him, leading to mental distress.

Also Read: Good News for Vehicle Owners: Centre Announces Major Decision on FASTag

Calling it a “deeply unhealthy trend,” KTR said such misuse of law enforcement must be corrected and called for urgent reforms in the current policing practices.

Kuntaiah Had Backed KTR During ACB Probe

Kuntaiah had recently travelled to Hyderabad to offer moral support to KTR ahead of the Anti-Corruption Bureau’s (ACB) questioning on Monday. However, after returning to Sircilla, he reportedly took the extreme step. Upon hearing of the incident, KTR directed local leaders to ensure immediate medical care, but Kuntaiah passed away during treatment.

KTR Assures Full Support to Kuntaiah’s Family

Expressing deep grief, KTR described Kuntaiah as a loyal and dedicated party worker. He promised that the BRS would stand firmly with the bereaved family, pledging to cover the full cost of education and future needs of Kuntaiah’s children.

Earlier in the day, KTR personally met with Kuntaiah’s family members, offering condolences and reiterating the BRS party’s unwavering support.

BRS Vows to Fight for Justice

KTR emphasized that the BRS will continue its fight until justice is delivered to Kuntaiah’s family. He demanded that the state government take responsibility for the police misconduct and take steps to restore public trust in law enforcement.