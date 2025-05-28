KTR Slams NDSA Report on Kaleshwaram, Cites L&T’s Objections as Proof of Flaws

Hyderabad: BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) strongly criticized the National Dam Safety Authority’s (NDSA) final report on the Medigadda barrage, terming it a “hoax” and accusing both the Congress and BJP of conspiring to damage the credibility of the Kaleshwaram project.

L&T’s Objections Undermine NDSA Report: KTR

KTR said that world-renowned construction company Larsen & Toubro (L&T) raised serious questions on how NDSA could submit a final report without conducting even minimum field-level tests. “L&T’s outright rejection of the report is a slap in the face to both the Congress-led state government and BJP at the Centre,” he remarked.

He added that discrepancies were evident from the preliminary report released during the assembly elections to the final one recently, calling the entire process flawed and politically motivated.

CM Revanth Accused of Neglecting Kaleshwaram

KTR alleged that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy deliberately ignored the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project simply because it was associated with former CM KCR. “This is an unforgivable act that has resulted in the drying up of lakhs of acres and the tragic suicides of over 500 farmers,” KTR said.

He compared the delay in restoring Medigadda to the swift reconstruction of the diaphragm wall at the Polavaram project, calling the state’s inaction a “criminal neglect.”

Political Conspiracy to Malign BRS: KTR

According to KTR, the final NDSA report is another act in a long-standing conspiracy between Congress and BJP to malign the BRS party, especially targeting its upcoming silver jubilee celebrations.

He demanded that the state government and NDSA respond to L&T’s technical objections and stop politicizing a project that was executed with high standards. KTR also urged the CM to issue an unconditional apology to farmers.

Call for Immediate Restoration and Farmer Support

Stressing the urgent need for corrective measures, KTR said the government must take action akin to the restoration at Polavaram to resolve Telangana’s irrigation woes. He warned that Telangana’s farmers would not forget the political conspiracies and would respond at the appropriate time.