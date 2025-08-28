KTR Slams Telangana Govt Over Flood Negligence, Demands ₹25 Lakh Compensation for Victims

Rajanna- Sircilla: BRS Working President K Tharaka Rama Rao (KTR) demanded that the state government extend immediate relief to the people who lost their homes, crops, and livelihood due to the heavy rains and floods across Telangana. Touring the flood-hit areas of Sircilla district today, KTR sought compensation of Rs 25 lakh for families who lost their kin, Rs 25,000 per acre for farmers who suffered crop damage, and Indiramma houses for those rendered homeless.

He lashed out at the Congress government, alleging that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy failed to alert people in low-lying areas even when one lakh cusecs of floodwater were expected in Maneru. “It is outrageous that while Telangana was being ravaged by floods, the Chief Minister was busy holding meetings on beautification and the Olympics. Revanth Reddy is behaving like Nero, who fiddled while Rome burned,” KTR remarked.

BRS President recalled that during KCR’s tenure, helicopters were deployed swiftly in flood-hit districts like Mancherial, Bhupalpally, and Khammam to save lives, but alleged that the present government delayed relief measures. “Helicopters belonging to our state were diverted to the Bihar Congress election campaign, which caused the delay in rescue operations,” Rao said.

However, KTR commended district officials and the media for their alertness and service, saying they minimized losses despite the government’s negligence. He urged the government to step up relief measures immediately in view of the Meteorological Department’s warnings of continued heavy rains for the next four days. Rao also appealed to the Centre to extend support to Telangana.

The BRS leader said his party workers are already distributing food and drinking water in flood-affected areas and will soon set up medical camps. Earlier in the day, he inspected the situation at the Mallareddypet bridge in Gambhiraopet mandal and later attempted to reach Kamareddy. However, K Tharaka was forced to return as the Palvancha stream was overflowing and the road link was cut off.

“People in Rajanna-Sircilla, Kamareddy, and Medak districts are facing severe hardships due to heavy rains. The government must respond immediately to prevent further loss of life and property,” KTR asserted.