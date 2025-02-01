KTR Slams Union Budget 2025-26, Accuses BJP & Congress of Failing Telangana

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) has strongly criticized the Union Budget 2025-26, accusing both the BJP and Congress of failing to protect Telangana’s interests.

BJP & Congress Neglect Telangana, Says KTR

KTR alleged that national parties have once again ignored Telangana, proving they cannot safeguard the state’s rights. He demanded an apology from BJP and Congress leaders, including Telangana’s BJP ministers, Congress MPs, and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, for failing to secure funds for the state.

Telangana Gets “Nothing” from the Union Budget

Despite Telangana electing 16 MPs—eight from BJP and eight from Congress—KTR pointed out that the state has received absolutely nothing from the budget. He accused Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of secret political deals with the BJP, leading to Telangana’s neglect in Central allocations.

BJP’s Double-Engine Growth Model Exposed?

KTR took a dig at the BJP’s ‘double-engine government’ narrative, calling it a farce. He claimed that despite having eight BJP MPs and two Union Ministers from Telangana, the state has not received a single rupee. Meanwhile, BJP MPs from other states have secured substantial funds for their regions.

Congress MPs & Revanth Reddy Under Fire

Criticizing Congress MPs, KTR accused them of being ineffective in raising Telangana’s concerns in Parliament. He also alleged that Revanth Reddy’s frequent Delhi visits were more about political deals than securing state funds.

Unfulfilled Promises & Discrimination Against Telangana

KTR slammed the Central government for failing to allocate key projects to Telangana, including:

Higher education institutions (IIT, IIM, IISER, IIIT, NID)

(IIT, IIM, IISER, IIIT, NID) Bayyaram Steel Plant , as promised under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act

, as promised under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act National status for irrigation projects

He further accused the BJP of favoring poll-bound Bihar while neglecting South Indian states like Telangana, despite their significant contribution to the national economy.

Regional Parties More Effective in Securing State Rights

KTR asserted that regional parties are the only way forward for Telangana, citing examples of Bihar and Andhra Pradesh, where regional leadership has successfully secured budget allocations.

KTR Calls Out BJP’s Anti-Federalism Approach

Calling the Union Budget discriminatory, KTR said that the BJP-led Central government is undermining federalism by consistently ignoring Telangana in financial allocations.

“The Central government’s bias against Telangana has been exposed once again in this budget,” he declared.

With Telangana’s political landscape heating up, KTR’s strong remarks could fuel further debates over the state’s role in national politics and budget allocations.