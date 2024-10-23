KTR slaps legal notice to Bandi Sanjay for defaming him

Hyderabad: BRS party working president KTR has sent a legal notice to Union Minister & BJP MP Bandi Sanjay alleging that he had made baseless and defamatory remarks against him.

He also threatened to file a defamation suit if Sanjay did not tender an unconditional apology within a week for the baseless remarks made against him.

In the notice, KTR claimed that Bandi Sanjay had made false allegations against him while speaking to the media on the 19th of this month. Slamming the BRS party working president, Bandi Sanjay alleged that KTR used to take drugs and was involved in phone-tapping when the BRS party was in power.

In the notice, KTR expressed his displeasure over this and mentioned the baseless comments made by Bandi Sanjay. He also claimed that his father and former CM KCR’s name was also taken by Bandi Sanjay in connection with the phone-tapping case. The legal notice said the comments made by Bandi Sanjay was derogatory to KTR’s personality and meant to tarnish his image.

Bandi Sanjay’s comments were made with the ulterior motive of defaming me,” he said. KTR also challenged Bandi Sanjay to prove his statement that he used to take drugs, tapped his phone and secretly mingled with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to escape from cases.

He said the comments made by Bandi Sanjay was widely publicized through the media and social media due to which people misunderstood him and added that there was a danger of him being misunderstood. KTR has strongly denied the allegations of the drugs consumption and phone tapping and all of them were dismissed as deliberate fabrications by him.

In the notice, KTR said such allegations are being made without an iota of evidence and to merely throw mud on him and to advance the political agenda of Bandi Sanjay’s party. “As a five-time MLA and nine years as a State minister, I have worked for the interests of Telangana. Bandi Sanjay deliberately hatched a conspiracy to defame me. He made similar remarks against me in the past.

In the last few years, he has been trying to mudsling my personality as he does not have the strength to face me politically. There is no truth in his allegations except a conspiracy to destroy my image among the people by making such allegations again and again,” KTR said.

In the notice, KTR said Bandi Sanjay should immediately withdraw his remarks. He demanded a public apology for spreading false propaganda.