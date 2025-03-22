Watch: KTR Sounds Alarm on Delimitation: Warns of Threat to Southern States’ Future

Chennai: Telangana BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) delivered a fiery speech at the Delimitation Conference held in Chennai, cautioning that the ongoing delimitation exercise poses a serious risk to the progress and representation of southern States.

Addressing a gathering of leaders from across southern India, KTR accused the Central government of perpetuating decades-long discrimination against the region and warned that current proposals could tilt the balance of power dangerously.

Southern States Being Penalized for Progress

KTR asserted that southern States, which have led in economic growth and population control, are now being unfairly targeted. “For decades, we have been discriminated against. Now, under the guise of delimitation, we’re being punished for our success,” he said, citing the possibility of reduced parliamentary representation and centralized fiscal control.

He further pointed out the disproportionate allocation of national projects, including the bullet train initiative that has thus far excluded southern India.

Economic Contribution Ignored

The BRS leader made a compelling argument that representation should not be dictated by population alone. “Southern States constitute 19% of the population but contribute 36% to India’s GDP,” he noted, proposing that economic output and administrative efficiency be included as criteria in the delimitation process.

KTR also recommended alternative solutions: either maintain the existing number of Lok Sabha seats while increasing State assembly seats for better governance, or introduce representation based on economic and developmental achievements.

A Warning Against Authoritarianism

KTR warned that the current delimitation plan could lead to an erosion of federalism. “If four or five States dictate the direction of the entire country, democracy will become mobocracy,” he stated. Drawing inspiration from Tamil Nadu’s Dravidian movement and Telangana’s 14-year statehood struggle, KTR called for southern unity to resist this centralization.

Telangana Still Awaiting Justice

The BRS leader accused the BJP-led Centre of selectively implementing delimitation, citing the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act of 2014. “Jammu and Kashmir was given delimitation, but Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have been ignored. Why?” he asked, alleging political motivations behind the delay.

A Call for United Southern Voice

Concluding his speech, KTR said, “India must respect regional identities and reward the States driving its progress. We are not against helping underdeveloped regions, but we will not tolerate systemic discrimination.”

He urged fellow southern leaders to form a united front and warned that history would not forgive silence. “If we don’t speak now, future generations will question our inaction,” he emphasized, signaling a larger movement ahead to challenge the Centre’s approach to delimitation.