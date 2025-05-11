KTR Steps in to Help Injured Gulf Worker, Assures Medical Repatriation and Full Support

Manda Mahesh, a migrant worker from Mandepalli village in Rajanna Sircilla district, was critically injured in a road accident near Jubail, Saudi Arabia, while travelling in a company-provided bus. The tragic incident claimed nine lives, with Mahesh and one other survivor sustaining serious injuries to the spine and legs. Mahesh is currently undergoing treatment at Jubail General Government Hospital.

Family Appeals for Help as Medical Care Falls Short

According to Mahesh’s family, he has been hospitalised for over 15 days, but is allegedly not receiving adequate medical care due to lack of funds. With his condition deteriorating, the family appealed for urgent help, drawing the attention of BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao (KTR).

KTR Personally Visits Family, Offers Reassurance

On Sunday, KTR visited Mahesh’s home in Mandepalli and assured the family of his full support. Speaking to Mahesh’s loved ones, he said, “You are not alone. I will stand by you in this crisis.” In a video call with the injured worker, KTR encouraged him, promising:

“Don’t lose hope. I will bring you back home within the next four to five days at my own expense and ensure you receive the best medical treatment in Hyderabad.”

KTR Activates Overseas Support and Govt Coordination

KTR immediately instructed BRS representatives and local contacts in Saudi Arabia to visit Mahesh in the hospital and provide assistance. He also contacted the Telangana NRI Department and the Ministry of External Affairs, urging them to fast-track the repatriation process.

All Medical and Travel Costs to Be Borne by KTR

Assuring full financial assistance, KTR announced that all medical expenses and air travel would be personally covered by him. “Mahesh will be shifted to NIMS Hospital in Hyderabad for better treatment, and his family will not face any financial burden,” he said.

This timely intervention has brought relief and hope to Mahesh’s family, highlighting KTR’s continued commitment to the welfare of Telangana’s migrant workers abroad.

