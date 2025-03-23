KTR Vows ‘Chun Chun ke Badla’ Against Telangana Police Officers: “Scores Will Be Settled”

Karimnagar, March 23, 2025 — In a fiery speech to party workers, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) issued a stern warning to Telangana Police, declaring “Chun Chun ke Badla lenge” (exacting meticulous revenge) against officers allegedly filing “illegal cases” against opposition members. The remarks, made during a BRS preparatory meeting in Karimnagar, signal escalating political tensions in the state.

“We Will Settle Every Score”: KTR’s Direct Warning

KTR, son of former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), vowed to hold officials accountable once BRS returns to power. Key highlights from his speech include:

“I am not as kind as KCR… No one will be spared. We will note every name. Retired or hiding abroad, we will bring them back and settle all accounts.”

We will note every name. Retired or hiding abroad, we will bring them back and settle all accounts.” Accusing the current Congress-led government of “harassing farmers and suppressing dissent” , he claimed, “Every tear shed by farmers reminds them of KCR’s legacy.”

, he claimed, “Every tear shed by farmers reminds them of KCR’s legacy.” A sharp message to police: “The old rules no longer apply. We will act decisively when our time comes.”

Political Heat Rises in Telangana

The “Chun Chun ke Badla lenge” warning comes amid growing clashes between BRS and the ruling Congress:

Unemployment Crisis : KTR criticized the Revanth Reddy administration for delaying 6,000 promised jobs and failing to clear 5 DA arrears for employees.

: KTR criticized the Revanth Reddy administration for delaying 6,000 promised jobs and failing to clear 5 DA arrears for employees. Mobilization Push : BRS plans a massive “Avirbhava Sabha” (revival rally) on April 27 to mark its foundation day, aiming to reignite grassroots support.

: BRS plans a massive “Avirbhava Sabha” (revival rally) on April 27 to mark its foundation day, aiming to reignite grassroots support. Election Momentum: With KTR asserting “BRS will single-handedly reclaim power”, the party is positioning itself as the primary challenger ahead of 2028 polls.

Why “Chun Chun ke Badla” Resonates

KTR’s combative rhetoric mirrors public discontent over:

Alleged Political Vendettas: BRS claims over 200 “false cases” filed against its workers since Congress took office in December 2023. Agrarian Distress: Farmer protests have surged due to delayed loan waivers and irrigation disputes. Youth Unemployment: Telangana’s jobless rate remains at 9.7%, highest among southern states (Source: CMIE, March 2025).

Analysts suggest KTR’s “Chun Chun ke Badla” strategy aims to consolidate BRS’s base while pressuring the Congress government. With Hyderabad’s municipal elections due in late 2025, the warning to police and administration sets the stage for a high-stakes political battle.