KTR Suffers Injury During Gym Workout, Advised Bed Rest

Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao (KTR), working president of the Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi (BRS), sustained an injury while exercising at the gym. He suffered a waist injury and subsequently visited the hospital for medical evaluation.

Doctors Advise Bed Rest for KTR

Following a series of tests, doctors recommended that KTR take complete bed rest for a few days. KTR himself shared this update through his Twitter account on Monday. In his post, he stated, “While working out in the gym, I suffered a waist injury. Doctors have advised me to rest for a few days. I will recover soon and come before you.”

Relief for KTR in Derogatory Remarks Case

In a separate development, KTR received significant relief from the High Court regarding a case filed against him over alleged derogatory remarks made against Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

High Court Dismisses Case Filed at Banjara Hills Police Station

A case had been registered at the Banjara Hills police station accusing KTR of making objectionable comments about CM Revanth Reddy. KTR moved the High Court seeking the quashing of the case. After hearing the matter, the High Court dismissed the case, providing legal relief to the BRS leader.