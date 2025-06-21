KTR: Telangana is Independent India’s Most Successful Startup State

Hyderabad: Describing Telangana as “Independent India’s most successful startup state”, BRS Working President and former minister K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) highlighted the state’s transformational journey since its formation in 2014 during the Oxford India Forum held in London.

Telangana: A Symbol of Aspirations and Inclusive Growth

Speaking at the prestigious forum, KTR stated that Telangana’s story isn’t just about numbers, but about restoring dignity and trust in governance. “The Telangana movement was one of the most peaceful yet powerful struggles in Indian history. The state represents inclusive growth with the participation of all communities,” he emphasized.

Rapid Infrastructure Development and Global Recognition

KTR showcased some of Telangana’s major achievements:

Completion of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project , the world’s largest of its kind, within just four years (2015–2019).

, the world’s largest of its kind, within just four years (2015–2019). Establishment of Amazon’s largest global campus in Hyderabad.

in Hyderabad. Hyderabad now houses T-Hub , the world’s largest innovation campus.

, the world’s largest innovation campus. Telangana contributes to over one-third of the world’s vaccine production .

. Five of the world’s top tech giants have their campuses in Hyderabad.

He further added that Hyderabad surpassed Bengaluru in IT job creation for two consecutive years, reflecting the state’s strong tech ecosystem.

Telangana Built From Ruins, Now a Beacon of Industrial Growth

Highlighting ease of doing business, KTR recalled the challenges faced before statehood, when securing industrial permissions was unpredictable. Under the Telangana State Industrial Project Approval and Self-Certification System (TS-iPASS), industries now receive clearances within 15 days, failing which they are automatically deemed approved — a first in India.

Agricultural Transformation Led by Farmer-Friendly Policies

Telangana has given top priority to agriculture, recognizing that 65% of India’s population depends on farming. Over ₹75,000 crore has been directly credited to the accounts of 7 million farmers, an unparalleled initiative globally. As a result, Telangana jumped from 14th to 1st place in paddy production by 2022, overtaking Punjab and Haryana.

Clean Water, Health and Rural Upliftment

Telangana is the only state in India to supply safe drinking water to every household under the Mission Bhagiratha .

to supply under the . The state eliminated fluorosis , a chronic health issue, under CM KCR’s leadership.

, a chronic health issue, under CM KCR’s leadership. Hyderabad’s water crisis was solved with sustainable infrastructure, ensuring long-term supply.

Telangana and the “KCR Effect”: A Model of Visionary Governance

KTR concluded by likening Telangana’s transformation to the “butterfly effect”, attributing it to the bold decisions of CM K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR). “The KCR Effect has shown what focused leadership with people-first policies can achieve. Telangana is a testament to how lives can be transformed when governance is driven by commitment,” KTR said.

He called for global partnerships to further Telangana’s growth story and expressed confidence that the state has an exceptional future. “India is the future of the world, and Telangana is leading that charge,” he concluded.