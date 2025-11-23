KTR to address ABP network’s ‘Southern Rising Summit 2025’ in Chennai on Nov 25

Hyderabad: Former Minister and BRS Working President K T Rama Rao has been invited as a key speaker at the Southern Rising Summit 2025, the flagship annual conclave hosted by ABP Network.



The summit will take place on November 25 at the ITC Grand Chola in Chennai.



KTR will join an on-stage conversation that will delve into the political, economic, cultural and technological transformations shaping the future of southern India.

Now in its third edition, the Southern Rising Summit is themed “Ready for the Future: Innovation, Transformation, Inspiration,” and is designed to bring together influential voices from government, industry and civil society.



The summit aims to highlight how southern states continue to lead the country in several areas—from rapid economic expansion and technology adoption to progress in healthcare, education, women’s workforce participation and sustainable development.

ABP Network, in its invitation to KTR, noted that leaders like him have played a crucial role in crafting a forward-looking narrative for both Telangana and India.



During the session, KTR is expected to present insights on Telangana’s growth journey, the expanding role of southern states in India’s broader developmental story and emerging opportunities in manufacturing, IT, artificial intelligence and innovation-led sectors, a statement here said on Sunday.