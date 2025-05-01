Telangana: KTR to Attend Oxford India Forum Conference

Hyderabad: BRS working president K. Taraka Rama Rao (KTR) is set to participate in yet another high-profile global event. The Oxford India Forum has officially invited KTR to be the keynote speaker at its annual conference scheduled to take place in England on June 20 and 21, 2025.

Focus on Technology-Driven Development

This year’s conference will center on the theme “Advanced Technologies for India’s Development.” Siddharth Sethi, founder of the Oxford India Forum, emphasized that KTR’s insights and real-world governance experiences, especially from Telangana, would significantly enrich the conversations at the event.

“His presence will add great value to the discourse on using advanced technologies for sustainable development and tackling global challenges. We believe his innovative leadership in Telangana can inspire students and experts worldwide,” said Siddharth.

Showcasing Telangana’s Model to a Global Audience

KTR is expected to share key learnings from Telangana’s success in leveraging technology for inclusive development. He will address an international audience of students, researchers, academicians, and policy experts, shedding light on India’s growth story and Telangana’s unique tech-driven governance model.

Siddharth Sethi noted, “KTR’s participation will strongly reflect India’s emerging leadership in technological innovation and sustainable development on the world stage.”

A Global Platform for Indian Innovation

The Oxford India Forum is Europe’s largest India-focused event, dedicated to fostering dialogue around India’s progress, policy evolution, and global partnerships. The forum aims to bring India closer to the world by enhancing collaboration in research, development, and technology.

The conference is poised to serve as a key platform to highlight India’s transformation and to strengthen international engagement in its development journey.