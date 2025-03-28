KTR to Highlight Keynote at Bridge India’s London Event

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) has been invited to deliver the keynote address at the highly anticipated ‘Ideas for India’ conference in London on May 30, 2025.

The event, organized by Bridge India, will take place at the Royal Lancaster Hotel and is set to host over 900 distinguished guests, including UK-India business leaders, policymakers, and members of the Telugu diaspora.

Recognition for KTR’s Leadership on Global Stage

The invitation to KTR is a testament to his continued influence in policymaking, economic growth, and foreign investments, despite the change in government in Telangana. The Bridge India founder, Prateek Dattani, expressed appreciation for KTR’s impact at the 2023 edition of the conference, highlighting that his insights had resonated with global leaders and investors.

Dattani emphasized that business communities worldwide remain keen to engage with the former Telangana Minister for IT, Industries, and Urban Development, recognizing his pro-business approach, leadership in economic reforms, and vision for India’s growth.

The Significance of the ‘Ideas for India’ Conference

The ‘Ideas for India’ conference is a premier platform that brings together thought leaders, business executives, policymakers, and diaspora members to discuss the future of India’s economy, governance, and global partnerships. The event serves as a bridge between Indian states and international investors, particularly fostering India-UK economic collaborations.

With India-UK trade ties expanding rapidly, KTR’s participation is expected to enhance Telangana’s role in strengthening bilateral relations and attracting foreign investment.

Key Themes of KTR’s Address

As a keynote speaker, KTR is expected to focus on key economic and developmental themes, including:

The future of India-UK trade and investment partnerships

Opportunities in Telangana’s tech, industrial, and startup ecosystem

The role of progressive policies in driving sustainable growth

Foreign investment strategies for emerging markets

How state-led initiatives can contribute to India’s global positioning

His address is likely to reaffirm Telangana’s economic potential and provide insights on how Indian states can leverage innovation, policy frameworks, and international collaborations for development.

Strengthening Telangana’s Global Business Ties

Beyond the conference, KTR is expected to meet with top British industrialists, business leaders, and influential members of the Telugu diaspora. These engagements aim to:

Encourage foreign investments in Telangana

Strengthen India-UK trade partnerships

Enhance networking opportunities between Telangana and global business communities

The visit aligns with KTR’s long-term vision of positioning Telangana as a global investment hub, a mission he championed during his tenure as Telangana’s Minister for IT and Industries.

Impact on Telangana’s Economic Growth

KTR’s participation at an international conference of this scale reinforces Telangana’s reputation as a leading investment destination in India. His discussions with global investors could potentially:

Attract new investment deals to Telangana

Encourage startups and tech firms to expand operations in Hyderabad

Facilitate new partnerships in sectors like AI, renewable energy, and urban infrastructure

