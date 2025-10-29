KTR to Lead 10-Day Roadshow Blitz in Jubilee Hills Ahead of Bypoll

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has stepped up its efforts to reclaim the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency, with party working president K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) set to lead an intensive 10-day campaign ahead of the by-election. BRS candidate Maganti Sunitha has already been actively engaging with voters, and KTR’s participation is expected to add fresh momentum to the party’s outreach.

According to the campaign schedule, KTR will begin his roadshows from October 31 and continue until November 9, covering major divisions of the constituency. The tour will feature both corner meetings and public interactions aimed at consolidating support for the BRS candidate.

Also Read: KTR Accuses Congress of Betraying Farmers and Youth, Calls for BRS Revival in Telangana

The itinerary kicks off at Shaikpet on October 31, followed by Rehmatnagar on November 1, Yusufguda on November 2, and Borabanda on November 3. The campaign will move to Somajiguda on November 4, and Venkatrao Nagar on November 5, before reaching Erragadda Division on November 6. On November 8, KTR will conduct simultaneous roadshows across Shaikpet, Yusufguda, and Rehmatnagar, culminating in a grand bike rally from Shaikpet to Borabanda on November 9.

Meanwhile, KTR’s schedule remains packed with internal meetings and outreach events. On Wednesday, the BRS leader convened discussions with representatives from various community groups and is slated to attend the ‘Munnurukapu Spiritual Sammelan’ at Telangana Bhavan as the chief guest.

The BRS leadership believes that KTR’s campaign will energize party cadres and strengthen voter connect in one of Hyderabad’s most high-profile constituencies.