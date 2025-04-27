KTR Unveils Silver Jubilee Celebrations with Tribute to Telangana Martyrs

Hyderabad: Telangana remains the sole agenda of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), affirmed the party’s working president, K. T. Rama Rao (KTR), on Sunday, as the party prepared for its silver jubilee celebrations. Speaking ahead of a grand public meeting in Hanamkonda district, KTR reiterated that the formation of Telangana and its continuous development would remain the central focus for the party.

KTR Unveils BRS Flag Ahead of Public Meeting

KTR kicked off the celebrations by unfurling the BRS flag at the party headquarters, Telangana Bhavan, in Hyderabad. He then set off for the public meeting in Elkathurthy, Hanamkonda, which marks a significant occasion for the party as it commemorates its 25th year. In his address, KTR emphasized that the primary agenda of BRS has always been Telangana’s welfare, from the party’s inception to its current status.

“Telangana was the only agenda for our party when it started its journey 25 years ago, and it remains the only agenda,” said KTR.

Tributes to Telangana’s Martyrs and Icons

KTR, along with other party leaders, paid tribute to the martyrs of Telangana’s movement at Gun Park, followed by homage to Telangana Talli, Professor Jayashankar, and freedom fighter Konda Lakshman Bapuji. These figures, according to KTR, served as inspirations for the Telangana movement and were instrumental in shaping the journey of the BRS.

Also Read: Old Politics is Dead: Rahul Gandhi Pushes for New Leadership in India and Beyond

Recalling the party’s humble beginnings, KTR highlighted that the party, initially formed as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) by K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) in 2001, was a response to the demand for a separate state. TRS was renamed BRS in 2022 as the party adapted to its broader national vision.

Reflecting on BRS’s 25-Year Journey

KTR acknowledged the monumental role played by KCR in transforming the vision of Telangana into reality. “The leadership of KCR has been pivotal to our 25-year-long journey. The party started with just one person and grew with the support of lakhs of people to achieve Telangana’s statehood,” KTR shared during his speech.

KTR expressed his gratitude to the martyrs and elders who inspired the movement, saying that their sacrifices will continue to guide the BRS in its mission to serve Telangana for another 25 years.

BRS’s Upcoming Public Meeting: A Show of Strength

The silver jubilee celebrations include a massive public meeting scheduled for Sunday evening. This will be the party’s first major show of strength since its defeat in the 2023 Telangana elections by the Congress party, marking the end of a decade-long rule in the state.

The public meeting, taking place on a sprawling 1,213-acre site, will feature a 154-acre main stage designed to accommodate 500 dignitaries. The BRS has made elaborate arrangements to ensure the comfort of the expected crowds, including 10 lakh water bottles, 16 lakh buttermilk packets, 1,200 temporary toilets, and six ambulances stationed across the venue.

KCR to Address the Public Gathering

The party’s silver jubilee celebrations will culminate with a speech from former Chief Minister KCR. The public meeting will begin at 5 p.m. with a flag-hoisting ceremony, followed by tributes to Telangana Talli and the martyrs who gave their lives for the state’s cause. KCR will address the gathering, which is expected to be a significant display of BRS’s political strength in the region.

BRS Continues Its Fight for Telangana’s Progress

As the BRS looks ahead, KTR emphasized that the party remains committed to fighting for the welfare and development of Telangana. “As a party born out of a movement, BRS has seen Telangana come into being, then build a brighter future, and now, as the opposition party, it continues to fight for the rights of the people,” said KTR.

With elaborate arrangements and thousands mobilized for the event, the public meeting promises to be a grand occasion marking the achievements and future direction of BRS under KCR’s leadership.