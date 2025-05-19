KTR Urges Government Action After Gulzar Houz Fire Tragedy: “Lives Lost Due to Lack of Basic Emergency Response”

Following the devastating fire incident in Gulzar Houz that claimed 17 lives, BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) expressed deep sorrow and emphasized the urgent need for the government to take preventive measures to ensure such tragedies do not repeat.

“We Lost Our Family Members Due to Poor Emergency Response,” Say Victims’ Families

Victims’ families alleged that the absence of oxygen masks in ambulances and water in fire engines critically delayed rescue operations. They believe that these basic lapses in emergency response directly contributed to the loss of lives.

Government Must Act to Prevent Future Tragedies: KTR

KTR said,

“The government must take steps to ensure such a tragedy does not happen to another family.”

He urged authorities to improve emergency preparedness, ensure fully equipped fire engines and ambulances, and hold accountable those responsible for the negligence in this incident.

Demand for Accountability and Emergency System Overhaul

This incident has reignited public demand for a comprehensive review of emergency response systems in Hyderabad, especially in densely populated old city areas where infrastructure and fire safety remain a concern.