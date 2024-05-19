KTR urges support for BRS candidate Rakesh Reddy in MLC elections

Yadadri Bhuvanagiri (Telangana): The working President of the BRS party, KT Rama Rao (KTR), urged voters to support party candidate Rakesh Reddy in the MLC election for the Nalgonda-Warangal-Khammam graduate constituency.

During an election campaign held in Bhuvanagiri on Sunday, KTR expressed confidence in their victory and encouraged voters to think carefully and vote.

He emphasized the consistent success of the pink party in graduate MLC elections. KTR highlighted Rakesh Reddy’s achievements, noting his self-made status and high level of education. He also criticized Prime Minister Modi for breaking promises and failing to meet community expectations.

KTR lauded the construction of the Yadadri temple under the leadership of former Chief Minister KCR. He pointed out that while the BJP claims credit for temple construction, the BRS has also contributed significantly by building the Yadadri temple.

He mentioned that KCR’s initiatives, like the modern Kaleshwaram Lift Iffigarion project, have propelled Telangana to the forefront in various fields. He also reminded the audience about the establishment of three medical colleges in the joint Nalgonda district and the construction of the Yadadri power plant.

KTR acknowledged past shortcomings in effectively communicating their achievements, which he believes led to previous electoral defeats.

Highlighting their governance, KTR stated that two lakh jobs have been created under their rule. He criticized the Congress party for reneging on their loan waiver promises and accused them of making empty promises.

He described Rakesh Reddy as a candidate with a strong voice for accountability and expressed his hope for Rakesh Reddy’s victory.