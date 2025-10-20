KTR Visits HYDRAA-Affected Families in Madhapur, Accuses Congress Government of Injustice

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) on Sunday visited families affected by the HYDRAA demolition drive near Sunnam Cheruvu in Madhapur. During his visit, KTR expressed deep concern over the government’s actions and accused the ruling Congress of forcibly evicting poor families who had been living in the area for decades.

Speaking to the victims, KTR said, “For the last 10 to 20 years, these people have been living here peacefully. Yet, this government mercilessly threw them out of their homes without any consideration. Poor families were not even allowed to collect their children’s books or school bags before their huts were razed to the ground.”

KTR alleged that thousands of families across Hyderabad have been rendered homeless due to the HYDRAA demolition operation and demanded that the Congress government immediately provide them double-bedroom houses. He reminded that during the BRS government, one lakh double-bedroom houses were constructed under the leadership of former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), and these homes are ready for allocation.

“The government must wake up and do justice to the victims. We will stand firmly with these families until they get the support they deserve,” he asserted.

Criticizing the current administration, KTR said that in the last two years, not a single brick has been laid in Hyderabad by the Congress government. He described the present rule as one of “neglect and cruelty,” claiming that “a government that is blind to people’s suffering cannot survive long.”

KTR assured the victims that once the BRS returns to power, providing homes to the displaced families will be his personal responsibility. He said his visit was not only to offer solidarity but also to celebrate Diwali with the affected families, symbolizing hope and resilience.

“Just as the festival of lights dispels darkness, Telangana will soon witness the return of a bright and strong BRS government, lighting up people’s lives once again,” KTR concluded.