Telangana News | KTR warns against baseless rumours

Hyderabad: KTR posted on the social media platform X: “24 Years of Resilience and Devotion! Against Hundreds of Saboteurs, Standing up Against Thousands of Malicious Propagandists & Schemes! For 24 Years.

And yet, we prevailed. We fought tirelessly, and we achieved and built a State that has become a beacon of progress and pride.

A State that others aspire to emulate. Because millions of hearts beat together for one identity and emotion — Telangana “To those spreading baseless rumours with hidden agendas, let this be your final warning.

Publish a rejoinder to your malicious lies against the BRS or face legal action. BRS will continue to serve the people of Telangana as it has been for over two decades.

Stop spreading baseless rumours. We fall, we rise, and we fight solely for Telangana! We will never bow down. Not now, not ever! Jai Telangana! We fall, we rise, and we fight solely for Telangana! But we will never bow down. Not now, not ever!”, he added.