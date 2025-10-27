Hyderabad

KTR Warns Jubilee Hills Voters Against Electing Naveen Yadav, Alleges Threat of Extortion and Lawlessness

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) has launched a sharp attack on Congress candidate Naveen Yadav

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) has launched a sharp attack on Congress candidate Naveen Yadav, warning voters of Jubilee Hills that electing him could lead to the return of extortion and lawlessness in the area.

Addressing a public meeting, KTR alleged that if Naveen Yadav wins, “weekly collections” from auto drivers and tiffin shop owners could become a norm once again. He also claimed that the rally held during Yadav’s nomination was largely attended by individuals “involved in illegal activities, including running prostitution rackets and other unlawful businesses.”

KTR cautioned residents that supporting such candidates would bring back fear and chaos to Jubilee Hills. “If people like him come to power, the area will once again fall under their dominance,” he warned.

Appealing to voters, KTR urged them to reject “goonda elements” and instead stand with the BRS to ensure peace, stability, and development in the constituency. He emphasized that only through responsible leadership could Jubilee Hills continue on its path of progress.

