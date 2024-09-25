KTR: “We Will Not Stay Silent on ‘Hydra’ Demolitions”

Hyderabad: K.T. Rama Rao, the working president of the BRS, has strongly criticized the government for allegedly creating unnecessary drama under the guise of the ‘Hydra’ demolitions. KTR condemned the selective actions targeting the poor while ignoring the rich and influential.

“There cannot be one law for the powerful and another for the poor. We will not stay silent,” he stated during a media interaction following his visit to the sewage treatment plants (STPs) in the city.

KTR accused the government of practicing double standards, challenging them, “If you have the courage, take action against those who issued permissions and the builders who violated the rules.” He criticized the previous Congress regime, claiming that illegal encroachments and faulty permissions were their legacy.

Outraged by the demolition of homes belonging to the poor, he recounted a poignant incident: “A seven-year-old girl named Vedashree wasn’t even given time to collect her books before her house was bulldozed. Pregnant women and small shop owners were also victims of these heartless actions,” KTR remarked, labeling such incidents as “inhumane.”

He assured that the BRS legal team would provide full support to the victims of the ‘Hydra’ demolitions. “Contact Telangana Bhavan or reach out to your local BRS MLAs. We will fight for justice,” KTR promised.

KTR demanded strict action against those who had issued illegal building permits, particularly in buffer zones. “If a building was constructed in violation of regulations, why are the poor paying the price? Hold the officials and builders accountable,” he insisted. He also raised concerns about alleged attempts to award a contract related to the Musi River project to a blacklisted company from Pakistan. “We are monitoring the corrupt intentions behind the Musi project. At the right time, we will expose the truth,” he warned.

In a scathing attack on the Chief Minister, KTR questioned whether the government was being run or if it had turned into a “circus.” He urged the Chief Minister to prove his integrity by demolishing illegal properties owned by ministers and influential individuals, including his own family’s houses if found in buffer zones. KTR emphasized the need for a humane approach from the government, urging it to refrain from “bulldozing” the homes of poor individuals. “Why are recently registered houses being demolished within days? This government lacks transparency,” he lamented.

He announced that if oppressive actions against the underprivileged continue, the BRS would stand as a shield for the victims. “We will block the bulldozers if necessary,” he asserted. KTR called on the judiciary to take suo motu cognizance of the government’s attempts to sideline justice and suppress the voices of the vulnerable.

He contrasted the current government’s actions with the work of the BRS government during its tenure, stating, “We constructed homes for the poor and initiated numerous projects for Hyderabad’s development. Because of former CM KCR’s leadership, Hyderabad is set to become the first South Asian city to achieve 100% wastewater treatment,” citing the construction of 31 STPs across the city.

KTR concluded with a firm reminder to the government, stating that the people of Hyderabad had placed their trust in the BRS. “Do not take their trust for granted. Stop the drama and start taking real action for the welfare of the people,” he concluded.