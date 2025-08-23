Kukatpally Murder of 10-Year-Old Girl Solved: Cricket Bat Behind the Brutality

Hyderabad: Revealing the brutal murder of a 10-year-old girl in the Kukatpally area, Cyberabad police said that the incident was carried out by a 14-year-old boy, who has been described as a “Child in Conflict with Law” (CCL). According to the police, the accused boy was fond of crime thriller films and web series, and inspired by them, he hatched this horrific plan.

Initial investigations revealed that the motive behind the incident was a cricket bat, which the boy had been planning to steal for the past three days. Being a close friend of the victim’s brother, he often visited their house. On the day of the incident, he went to Sahasra’s house when no one else was at home. He stole the bat and was attempting to escape when the girl saw him and shouted. At that moment, the boy pushed her, went into the kitchen, grabbed a knife, attacked the girl, and then fled the scene.

Police further stated that a handwritten note was recovered from the boy, in which he clearly outlined his plan to steal the bat and kill the girl. This note reflects the premeditated nature of the crime and the accused’s serious intentions.

Investigations also found that the boy had bought a mobile phone three months ago without informing his parents and often spent time watching crime thrillers. According to police, this habit negatively impacted his mind and tragically led to the loss of an innocent life.

Cyberabad police termed the incident as extremely disturbing and said such cases are a dangerous warning to society, where even children are being drawn toward violence and crime.