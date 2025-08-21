Kukatpally’s Nalla Cheruvu Transformed: Hydraa Commissioner Showcases Development

Hydraa is rapidly carrying out the beautification works of Nalla Cheruvu in Kukatpally. Today, Hydraa Commissioner Ranganath personally visited the site to review the development works and future measures.

The Commissioner said that about a year ago, there was severe criticism when illegal constructions within the FTL limits were removed. However, as a result of these steps, the lake has now taken a beautiful shape and is providing drinking water facilities as well as protection from possible floods during the rainy season.

He added that due to Hydraa’s efforts, the extent of Nalla Cheruvu has increased by 10 acres. Only clean rainwater is entering the lake, and measures have been taken to ensure that no drainage water flows into it.

With the removal of illegal encroachments, both the depth and spread of the lake have increased, thereby enhancing its water storage capacity. This will ensure that the people do not face any problems in the future.

The Commissioner further stated that the development works of Nalla Cheruvu are almost complete, and local residents are expressing happiness. Interestingly, the same people who had criticized these measures in the past are now appreciating them.