Delhi Capitals’ Kuldeep Yadav Calls IPL a Tough Tournament for Bowlers, Praises Sunil Narine

Delhi Capitals’ star spinner Kuldeep Yadav believes that the Indian Premier League (IPL) is one of the toughest tournaments for bowlers. With high competition and aggressive batting line-ups, maintaining a low economy rate is a challenge.

In a recent interview with JioStar, Kuldeep shared insights on his IPL experiences, learning from legends, and his long-standing partnership with Axar Patel.

IPL Poses a Big Challenge for Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav

Discussing the intense competition in IPL, Kuldeep Yadav explained how the format heavily favors batters and how bowlers must constantly adapt.

“You may pick up wickets, but you can’t always expect to maintain an economy of just 6 or 7 runs per over. It’s a challenging format with high-quality players,” said Kuldeep.

He further emphasized that bowlers need to find ways to dominate, mentioning Jasprit Bumrah and Sunil Narine as prime examples.

“As a bowler, you must aim to dominate. Players like Jasprit Bumrah and Sunil Narine have done that consistently.”

Learning from Sunil Narine: A Game-Changing Influence

Kuldeep credited Sunil Narine for shaping his bowling approach, especially during his stint with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

“I learned a lot from Sunil Narine when I was with KKR—he was ahead of his time. He always emphasized the importance of bowling length,” Kuldeep recalled.

Initially, Kuldeep believed he could rely purely on his variations and skillset, but Narine’s advice made him rethink his strategy.

“Back then, I believed I could rely solely on my skills, but now I realize he was right. Since returning from injury, I’ve focused a lot on my length, and that has made a significant difference.”

This newfound focus on length has played a key role in his resurgence as one of India’s top spinners.

Kuldeep Yadav & Axar Patel: A Long-Standing Partnership

Kuldeep Yadav also spoke about his strong on-field chemistry with Axar Patel, which dates back to their junior cricket days.

“We have been playing together since Under-17 days, so our understanding is very smooth.”

He recalled their time in the 2012 U-19 World Cup, where both players were in standby when India won the trophy under Unmukt Chand’s captaincy.

Understanding Roles: Attack vs. Control

Kuldeep detailed how his bowling style complements Axar Patel’s approach.

“I have always been an attacking bowler, while Axar provides control. This creates pressure on the batsmen, which often converts into wickets—either for him, for me, or for someone else bowling at the time.”

He emphasized how Axar’s tight bowling in the middle overs plays a crucial role in disrupting the opposition’s momentum.