Kuldeep’s Spin Masterclass Wrecks Pakistan, India Restrict Rivals to 146 in Asia Cup Final

Kuldeep Yadav was the star of the show with excellent figures of 4/30 in four overs, while Varun Chakaravarthy (2/30)

Mohammed Yousuf28 September 2025 - 21:53
Dubai: India bowled out Pakistan for a modest 146 in the Asia Cup final here on Sunday.

Kuldeep Yadav was the star of the show with excellent figures of 4/30 in four overs, while Varun Chakaravarthy (2/30), Axar Patel (2/26), and Jasprit Bumrah (2/25) were also among the wickets after India opted to bowl first.

Sent in, Pakistan were well-served by the opening duo of Sahibzada Farhan (57 off 38 balls) and Fakhar Zaman (46 off 35 balls), who stitched together 84 runs in under 10 overs to lay the foundation for a big total.

However, the Indian spin trio of Varun, Kuldeep, and Axar suddenly picked up a few wickets to quickly tighten the screws on Pakistan.

Brief scores:

Pakistan: 146 all out in 19.1 overs (Sahibzada Farhan 57, Fakhar Zaman 46; Kuldeep Yadav 4/30).

