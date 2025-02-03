Kumbh Pe Jawab Do: Opposition Stages loud Protest in Parliament

New Delhi: The Parliament’s Budget session resumed on Monday with intense uproar as the Opposition raised strong protests over the tragic stampede at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, which claimed the lives of 30 people.

The opposition members stormed the Well of the House, shouting slogans like “Kumbh Pe Jawab Do,” demanding accountability from the Uttar Pradesh government for the disaster.

Opposition Demands Answers on Kumbh Stampede Tragedy

The tragic stampede, which occurred during the Maha Kumbh Mela, has left many in shock. The Opposition has accused the Uttar Pradesh government of failing to disclose the actual number of deaths.

They also demanded a complete list of those who lost their lives in the tragedy, criticizing Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for initially withholding information and not confirming fatalities for several hours after the incident.

The Opposition’s dissatisfaction with the UP government’s response reached a boiling point on Monday, with some members calling for Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s resignation due to his handling of the situation.

Opposition MPs Storm Parliament’s Well, Disrupt Proceedings

The protests intensified as the Opposition MPs stormed the Well of the House, disrupting the parliamentary proceedings and raising slogans against the Uttar Pradesh government.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, in an attempt to restore order, urged the members to maintain decorum, reprimanding the Opposition for creating chaos and disrupting the functioning of the House.

“The people of India did not elect you to break tables or raise slogans in Parliament,” Birla said, stressing the importance of maintaining order during parliamentary sessions.

Kiren Rijiju Appeals for Calm, Urges Opposition to Respect Parliamentary Process

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju also intervened, calling for calm and urging the Opposition to allow the House to function smoothly.

Rijiju emphasized that disruptions were hampering the ability of the House to carry out its duties effectively, especially during the important Question Hour.

“I have repeatedly requested the Opposition not to disrupt Question Hour. This time is meant for members to question the government, not for sloganeering.

The public will ask why you came to Parliament if you are not fulfilling your duty,” Rijiju remarked, emphasizing the responsibility of MPs to engage in constructive debate.

Previous Protests Over Kumbh Tragedy During Union Budget Presentation

The protests in Parliament were not unexpected, as similar demonstrations had occurred during the presentation of the Union Budget 2025 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. On that day, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and his party members led protests against the government’s handling of the Kumbh tragedy.

After a few minutes of chanting slogans, Yadav and his colleagues staged a symbolic walkout before returning to their seats.

Before the Budget presentation, Akhilesh Yadav expressed his concerns over the government’s handling of the Kumbh tragedy. He emphasized that the loss of lives in the stampede was a more pressing issue than the economic data presented in the Budget.

“The government is not giving the correct data about the deaths and missing persons. Families are wandering around Kumbh with photographs of their loved ones, searching for them, yet the administration has failed to compile proper information,” Yadav said, calling for a thorough investigation and better transparency.

Concerns Over Government’s Handling of the Kumbh Tragedy

The Opposition’s loud protests in Parliament highlighted the growing frustration over the government’s handling of the Kumbh tragedy. They questioned the lack of transparency and accountability from the Uttar Pradesh government regarding the deaths and the missing persons.

Families of the victims, many of whom are still searching for their loved ones, have expressed anger over the administration’s failure to provide accurate and timely information.

The Opposition’s call for justice is growing louder as they demand a comprehensive investigation into the incident and transparency in the handling of the tragedy.

The failure of the authorities to provide the necessary data and support to the grieving families has fueled the opposition’s protests, further escalating the tensions between the ruling government and the opposition parties.