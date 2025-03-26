Kunal Kamra Strikes Again! ‘Saree Wali Didi’ Song Takes a Sharp Dig at Inflation

Mumbai: Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra, already facing backlash over his controversial “traitor” remark against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, has now released a new satirical song targeting inflation and poor road conditions in the country.

Refers to FM Nirmala Sitharaman as ‘Saree Wali Didi’

In the newly released song, Kamra indirectly referred to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as “saree wali didi”, while sarcastically commenting on the rising cost of living. The song, shared on his social media handles, takes a dig at everyday struggles faced by citizens due to inflation and deteriorating infrastructure.

Also Read: Kunal Kamra Drops New Parody Video After Refusing to Apologise for Remarks on Eknath Shinde

Shiv Sena Workers Storm Studio, Vandalise Property

Kamra’s earlier remark about Eknath Shinde drew strong protests from Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) workers. Agitated party members stormed the Mumbai studio where Kamra’s show was shot, leading to scenes of chaos. Viral videos on social media showed workers throwing chairs and damaging property inside the studio.

FIR Filed, Kamra Refuses to Apologise

In response to the incident, Mumbai Police registered an FIR against Kamra. However, the comedian has stood firm, stating he will not apologise to any political party or leader. “My satire is meant to challenge the system, not bow down to it,” Kamra reportedly said.