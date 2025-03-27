Kunal Kamra Summoned Again Over Alleged Remarks on Eknath Shinde, Opposition Questions BJP’s Silence on Modi Jokes

Mumbai Police on Wednesday issued a second summons to stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra in connection with an FIR filed for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. This follows a complaint by Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) MLA Murji Patel.

Kamra, 36, has been asked to appear before the investigating officer at Khar police station in suburban Mumbai. Earlier this week, he was issued a first notice but reportedly sought a week’s time to respond.

The controversy erupted after Kamra performed a parody song during a show at Habitat Comedy Club in Khar, mocking recent political developments in Maharashtra, including the 2022 Shiv Sena rebellion. The parody, set to the tune of a popular song from Dil to Pagal Hai, referred to a “traitor” without explicitly naming Shinde, yet drew backlash from the Shinde-led Shiv Sena camp.

In response to the performance, members of the Shiv Sena vandalised the comedy club and its adjoining hotel on Sunday night. Police subsequently arrested party functionary Rahul Kanal and 11 others for the incident. All 12 were granted bail the same day.

Meanwhile, the Opposition has hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for what it calls selective outrage. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Maharashtra Council Opposition Leader Ambadas Danve said, “Kunal Kamra directly criticised Prime Minister Modi in his show, and the BJP took no offence. But the same party was outraged over a parody song that did not even name Shinde. It appears the BJP is using Shinde as a front to target Kamra.”

The situation has reignited debates around freedom of expression, satire, and political tolerance, with many watching closely how law enforcement and political parties handle the matter moving forward.