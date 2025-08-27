Kunal, Soha share glimpse of their Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations with daughter Inaaya

Mumbai: On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on Wednesday, filmmaker-actor Kunal Kemmu shared a glimpse of them praying to Lord Ganesha along with their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Kunal took to Instagram, where he shared three images.

In the pictures, the three are seen offering prayers to Lord Ganesha during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at home. The couple and their daughter are dressed in traditional Indian wear and are standing together with folded hands in front of the beautifully decorated idol.

For the caption, Kunal simply wrote: “Ganpati Bappa Morya!” India marked Ganesh Chaturthi on Wednesday, celebrating the birth of Lord Ganesha, revered as the remover of obstacles and the deity of wisdom and prosperity.

Ganesh Chaturthi is also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi or Vinayaka Chavithi or Vinayagar Chaturthi. The festival is marked with the installation of Ganesha’s murtis privately in homes and publicly on elaborate pandals. Soha was in a relationship with actor Kunal Kemmu since 2009.

She got engaged to the actor in July 2014 in Paris and married him in Mumbai on 25 January 2015. The couple welcomed their daughter, Inaaya Naumi Khemu in 2017. Kunal recently on August 23, released a music video with only vocals, and “no instruments”. In the video, Kunal could be seen singing while his team is seen curating music through vocals and beatboxing.

He captioned the video as, “All vocals, no instruments! Loche (acapella) out now on my YouTube channel, link in bio #WhatWeCookin #Loche”. On the work front, the 46-year-old actress was last seen in the horror drama “Chhorii 2,” where she played an impactful portrayal of Daasi Maa.

Directed by Vishal Furia, the film is a sequel to the 2021 thriller Chhorii. Starring Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead, the sequel also featured key performances by Gashmeer Mahajani and Saurabh Goyal, among others. The film, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Vikram Malhotra, was released on 11 April 2025.