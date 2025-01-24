Kuwaiti Foreign Minister and GCC Secretary-General Visit Lebanon, Pledge Support Amid Economic Crisis

Beirut: In a significant diplomatic gesture, Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi visited Lebanon on Friday, pledging solidarity and support as the country grapples with an economic crisis and strained ties with Gulf states.

Kuwaiti Support for Lebanon

During a meeting with Lebanese President Michel Aoun at Baabda Palace, Al-Yahya reiterated Kuwait’s commitment to assisting Lebanon in multiple sectors. He emphasized the importance of solidarity and proposed reactivating joint committees to tackle Lebanon’s ongoing challenges, according to a statement from the Lebanese presidency.

GCC’s Development Initiative

GCC Secretary-General Albudaiwi highlighted the bloc’s unwavering support for Lebanon’s sovereignty and the need for regional and international collaboration to address Lebanon’s crisis. He also outlined a Gulf-backed development initiative focused on supporting Lebanon’s economic recovery, contingent on the implementation of critical reforms.

Albudaiwi noted that the visit followed an extraordinary GCC session dedicated to Lebanon and Syria, reflecting the importance of stabilizing the region.

Lebanon’s Gratitude and Challenges

President Aoun expressed gratitude for the Gulf states’ support and emphasized the importance of Arab unity in overcoming Lebanon’s economic and political challenges. He reaffirmed Lebanon’s commitment to strengthening ties with its Gulf neighbors.

The visit by Al-Yahya and Albudaiwi comes just a day after Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud made a historic visit to Lebanon—the first such visit in 15 years.

Shifting Political Dynamics

Lebanon’s recent political developments are seen as a potential shift in the country’s political landscape. President Aoun, elected on January 9, filled a presidency vacant for nearly two years due to political divisions. Days later, Salam, a former President of the International Court of Justice in The Hague, was appointed Prime Minister, signaling a possible decline in Hezbollah’s influence.

Strengthening Ties with the Gulf

These diplomatic engagements underscore Lebanon’s efforts to rebuild strained relationships with Gulf states, critical for addressing its lagging economy, deep political divisions, and the fallout from its recent conflict with Israel.

This renewed Gulf support could play a pivotal role in stabilizing Lebanon and driving economic recovery amid its ongoing crises.