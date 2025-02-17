L-2 Applicants in Telangana: Will You Finally Get Your 2BHK Home? Find Out Here!

The Telangana government has initiated the process of distributing unallocated two-bedroom houses constructed under the Indiramma Housing Scheme. This move targets beneficiaries in the L-2 category, with field verification underway to finalize the list of eligible applicants.

Distribution of Unallocated 2BHK Houses Under Indiramma Scheme

As part of the state’s ongoing effort to ensure housing for all, the Telangana government is distributing unallocated two-bedroom houses from the previous administration’s housing program. The houses will be given to individuals classified under the L-2 category of the Indiramma Housing Scheme. A recent assessment using the Indiramma Houses mobile application reviewed data from the state’s Prajapalan initiative and cross-referenced it with findings from a house-to-house census survey. This process categorized applicants into three groups: L-1, L-2, and L-3.

L-2 Applicants Set to Benefit from Housing Allocation

According to official data, 21.93 lakh individuals with land ownership fall under the L-1 category and will receive financial assistance of Rs. 5 lakh in phased installments to build their own homes. Meanwhile, 19.96 lakh individuals who do not own land are classified under the L-2 category. These beneficiaries will receive land and financial assistance to build houses in the upcoming financial year. The government is also considering allocating the remaining constructed houses to some L-2 applicants to reduce the financial burden on the housing budget.

Status of 2BHK Houses and Construction Delays

The previous administration approved the construction of 2.36 lakh two-bedroom houses, with 1.58 lakh units completed. However, only 1.36 lakh houses were officially distributed, leaving a significant number of houses still unallocated. Some houses are still under construction, while others remain unoccupied despite being completed. Efforts are underway to address construction delays, as several contractors halted work due to pending payments. The Telangana Housing Board is negotiating with contractors to resume work and expedite project completion, including proposals to provide materials at subsidized rates.

Field Verification and Finalizing Beneficiaries

With L-2 having the highest number of applicants, the state government is prioritizing the allocation of completed houses to these beneficiaries. Field verifications are being conducted to ensure that the right individuals receive the housing benefits. Many L-2 applicants have expressed a preference for receiving a completed house rather than waiting for land allocation and financial assistance, which has created pressure on political representatives to speed up the process. However, the government has assured that gram sabhas will be convened to finalize the beneficiary list in compliance with established guidelines.

The Telangana government’s initiative to distribute unallocated 2BHK houses under the Indiramma Housing Scheme marks a significant step toward providing better housing options for underprivileged citizens. The prioritization of L-2 applicants and the ongoing efforts to resolve construction delays reflect the state’s commitment to ensuring timely and fair distribution of housing benefits.