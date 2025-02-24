L2 Indiramma House 2BHK Beneficiaries Must Occupy Homes Immediately or Risk Reallocation

Authorities have issued a strict directive for beneficiaries of the L2 Indiramma House 2BHK scheme to occupy their allotted homes immediately. Failure to do so may result in reallocation to other eligible applicants under an ongoing re-checking process.

Urgent Deadline for L2 Indiramma House 2BHK Beneficiaries

Key Details of the Re-Checking Process

Affected Areas : Kollur Phase 1 and 2, Shankar Palli, and Shad Nagar.

Notices Posted : Physical notices are being pasted on unoccupied homes, warning beneficiaries to take possession.

: Physical notices are being pasted on unoccupied homes, warning beneficiaries to take possession. Re-Checking Deadline: Inspections began this week, with officials verifying occupancy status and eligibility.

Why Immediate Action is Required

The Telangana housing department has accelerated verification efforts to address high demand for affordable housing. Officials stated:

“Beneficiaries must shift into completed homes without delay. Unclaimed units will be transferred to waitlisted applicants after re-checking.”

Consequences of Delays:

Homes left vacant after the notice period will be reclaimed.

Reallocated units will go to eligible applicants from the Indiramma House waiting list.

Steps for Beneficiaries

Check Home Completion Status: Visit the housing office or check online portals for updates. Occupy Immediately: Move in if construction is complete. Respond to Notices: Contact authorities if issues arise.

What’s Next?

Third Verification Round : Expected soon for unresolved cases.

: Expected soon for unresolved cases. New Allotments: Vacant homes will be redistributed post-rechecking, prioritizing applicants under the L2 category.

Officials emphasized that beneficiaries cannot afford delays. With thousands awaiting homes, compliance is critical to retain ownership.

Note: This article is based on official updates as of February 24, 2025. Beneficiaries are advised to act swiftly to avoid losing their allotted homes.