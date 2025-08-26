Hyderabad

Lab Technician Aspirants Protest in Hyderabad, Demand Immediate Appointment Orders

Candidates staged a sit-in today in front of the Director of Health’s office in Kothi, demanding the issuance of appointment orders for lab technician posts.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf26 August 2025 - 17:04
Lab Technician Aspirants Protest in Hyderabad, Demand Immediate Appointment Orders
Lab Technician Aspirants Protest in Hyderabad, Demand Immediate Appointment Orders

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

Hyderabad: Candidates staged a sit-in today in front of the Director of Health’s office in Kothi, demanding the issuance of appointment orders for lab technician posts.

The candidates said that last year, a notification was issued for 1,254 lab technician vacancies and the merit list was also published, but appointment orders have not yet been released. They alleged that health department officials are deliberately showing negligence in this matter.

The candidates demanded that appointment orders be issued before the notification of the upcoming local body elections. Meanwhile, when the protesting candidates attempted to enter the Director of Health’s office, police intervened and stopped them. This led to an altercation and scuffle between the candidates and the police.

Later, the police detained several protesting candidates.

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf26 August 2025 - 17:04
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
Back to top button