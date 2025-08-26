Lab Technician Aspirants Protest in Hyderabad, Demand Immediate Appointment Orders

Hyderabad: Candidates staged a sit-in today in front of the Director of Health’s office in Kothi, demanding the issuance of appointment orders for lab technician posts.

The candidates said that last year, a notification was issued for 1,254 lab technician vacancies and the merit list was also published, but appointment orders have not yet been released. They alleged that health department officials are deliberately showing negligence in this matter.

The candidates demanded that appointment orders be issued before the notification of the upcoming local body elections. Meanwhile, when the protesting candidates attempted to enter the Director of Health’s office, police intervened and stopped them. This led to an altercation and scuffle between the candidates and the police.

Later, the police detained several protesting candidates.