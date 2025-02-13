Labuschagne’s Form an ‘Alarming Sign’ for Australia Ahead of WTC Final, Says Finch

New Delhi: Former Australia captain Aaron Finch has expressed concern over Marnus Labuschagne‘s extended lean form, suggesting that the batter could be dropped for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against South Africa at Lord’s in June.

Finch believes Labuschagne’s recent performances, which include just one century in his last 51 Test innings and an average of 31.54 since the start of 2023, are a sign that his spot in the team should be reconsidered.

Tough Selection Decisions for Australia

With recent successful debuts from Sam Konstas, Beau Webster, and Josh Inglis, Australia faces a competitive selection process for the final. Travis Head, who opened in Sri Lanka, has stated that Konstas should reclaim his spot at the top of the order, while Cameron Green, recovering from back surgery, could also be considered as a specialist batter. This puts added pressure on Labuschagne, who now faces serious scrutiny for his place in the team.

Finch’s Concern Over Labuschagne’s Form

Finch shared his thoughts on ESPN’s Around The Wicket, saying, “I’ve gone with Cameron Green or Josh Inglis. They’re at No. 3. The reason is, I just think that (Labuschagne’s form) is such a concern because it’s been over four series. If it’s two or three, you might say he’s just around the corner. But the fact that it’s been four, to me, that’s a really alarming sign.” Finch also emphasized the value of Green’s all-round capabilities, particularly if he’s healthy and available for the final.

Clarke and Ferguson Back Labuschagne for WTC Final

Despite Finch’s concerns, former players Michael Clarke and Callum Ferguson retained Labuschagne in their XIs for the WTC final. Clarke pointed out that Labuschagne’s familiarity with English conditions could play a key role, as the Australian has experience playing county cricket. “He’s due,” Clarke remarked, adding, “The numbers don’t lie. He’s out of form. And to me, I reckon the Test Championship could be his last opportunity.”

Ferguson, on the other hand, included both Labuschagne and Green in his side, placing Green at No. 6 to provide additional support for the frontline bowlers.

Steven Smith Backs Labuschagne to Overcome Slump

Stand-in captain Steven Smith has shown confidence in Labuschagne’s ability to overcome his recent struggles. Smith compared Labuschagne’s current form to his own past experiences of being low on runs before a strong resurgence. “Marn’s similar to me, in a way,” Smith said. “There’s a difference between being out of form and out of runs. I don’t think he’s out of form. I’ve watched him train, and a lot of the things that he’s done so well are there. It’s just around the corner.”