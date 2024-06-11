Lack of Muslim representation in Modi govt ‘extremely undemocratic’, says Sudhakaran

Thiruvananthapuram: KPCC chief K Sudhakaran on Tuesday criticised the lack of Muslim representation in the third government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and claimed that this was “extremely undemocratic”.

In a statement, the senior Congress leader said, “It was extremely undemocratic that the country’s Muslim population was completely excluded when the third Modi government came to power, with not a single MP from the BJP being from that community.”

Criticising Modi, the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president said representation for all is a common thing in a democratic system.

Referring to Modi’s controversial remarks during the LS poll campaign, the Lok Sabha member from Kannur alleged that he came to power by making hate speeches.

Stating that today there is a strong opposition in the country, Sudhakaran further said that the INDIA Front and the Congress, which is leading it, will move forward by bringing together all people.